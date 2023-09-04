UI Department of Theatre Arts honours popular comedian, Lafup

Popular comedian and serial entrepreneur, Segun Ogundipe, popularly known as Lafup, was among those honoured by the Department of Theatre Arts of the University of Ibadan as it marked its 60th anniversary.

He was honoured alongside the first black Head of the Department, Prof. Wole Soyinka, among several others.

According to available information, others honoured by the Department alongside Lafup at the four-day long event, whose opening ceremony was chaired by Otunba Adedeji Osibogun, included some veterans who had passed on.

The veterans who received posthumous awards included Duro Ladipo; Adeyemi Afolayan, who went by the stage name, Ade Love; Moses Olaiya, with stage name, Baba Sala; and Femi Fatoba.

A host of other prominent thespians got recognised for their contribution to theatre practice and scholarship, including Prof. Hyginus Ekwuazi, Prof. Mattew Umukoro, Prof. Duro Oni; and Leye Fabusoro of WMBC, Forbes Africa.

The four-day event had as Chairman of the Central Planning Committee, Prof. Duro Oni, a technical theatre guru, who is a product of the Department and former Deputy Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos, with the Department’s Head of Department, Dr. Bashiru Akande Lasisi, as Host, and the Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Prof. Kayode Adebowale, as the Chief Host.

The anniversary lecture was delivered by the Vice Chancellor of Gombe State University, Prof. Umaru Pate.

The opening ceremony of the 60th anniversary was followed by an international conference, stage plays, film shows and other activities throughout the week.

It culminated in the awards night.

Prof. M. Umukoro, while presenting the award to Ogundipe, aka Lafup, reiterated his tenacity and creative prowess right from his school days while producing and performing Efrebor Laff and entertaining the whole campus.

Umukoro said now his shows and name have become household names in the comedy circuit in Nigeria.

She said Lafup has become a pride clearly of the Department of Theatre Arts and University of Ibadan.

Indeed, his comedies and production of Omo Baba Landlord on Africa Magic on DStv have opened the doors for many of his younger colleagues and thespians, some of who also passed through the Department.

Receiving the award, Lafup appreciated all his former teachers who were present.

He said thespians should take the lead and constantly be in the conversation to further push the barriers to enable younger actors and students have more opportunities and access they never had during their time in the Department.

Lafup, at the event held at the Wole Soyinka Theatre of the University of Ibadan, pledged his support to creative students, especially those who struggle through school like him, and mentor them for proper positioning and career growth.

He dedicated the special recognition award by the Department of Theatre Arts Committee at 60 to his former classmates; wife, for her immense support to his career and friendship; children; and entire family.

Lafup said: “It is with great delight that I share with you all this great news and honour bestowed on me by the foremost Theatre Arts Department in Nigeria, the Department of Theatre Arts, University of Ibadan.

“I would like to specially thank the Central Planning Committee Chairman, the Committee members, the HOD of the Department, the Vice Chancellor of the University, the entire leadership of the Faculty of Arts, my teachers, students colleagues, Choboi hub, UI Reconnect, Efrebor crew, my friends, superstars that have passed through the Department, those who have gone ahead of me, those coming after, as well as the entire Alumni Association of the UI Theatre Arts Department for thinking me worthy of this award.

“To my love and family, you guys own this with me as nothing motivates more as you guys do.

“Words fail me in expressing my gratitude for such an honour as great as this.

“This will stay with me forever.

“Being the youngest among the super-grand veterans to earn this is such a great motivation for me to do more.

“Thanks for the honour.”