State Of Nation: TUC urges FG to sustain engagement with Labour Unions, declares strike unnecessary 

Following the lingering economic hardship facing Nigerians, the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, TUC has urged the Federal Government FG to intensify discussions with the Labour unions on palliatives and alternatives as earlier promised, specifying that embarking on strike now is uncalled for.

TUC made the call in a communique issued at the end of its National Executive Council, NEC held Sunday and signed by its National President, Comrade Festus Osifo and Secretary, Nuhu Toro

The communique said to increase the amount provided for palliatives as 5billion given to each state is grossly inadequate, rather, FG should deploy a high powered monitoring team to ensure that the palliatives get to the right people.

TUC therefore called on President Bola Tinubu to within the next one week make a categorical statement on Wage Award, tax exemptions and allowances to public sector workers, to cushion the pains and anguish they are going through.

The communique reads in part: “The modalities of accessing the intervention fund that was recently announced as palliatives to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises should be spelt out and implemented immediately.

“That a national monitoring team be set up that will monitor the distribution of Palliatives across the 36 states of the federation and the FCT. The Adhoc committee whose aim is to ensure verifiable and judicious utilisation of the palliative will work with the various state councils to ensure that palliatives get to the poorest of the poor and not used for political patronage. These committees that will be headed by a NAC member will be stratified along the six geopolitical zones for effectiveness and efficiency.

“That palliatives in themselves do not solve the long term challenges or hardship faced by the people, such long lasting programmes and initiatives should be evolved that will properly address the sufferings of the people in the long term.

READ ALSO:

“That the LASG is given a two- week ultimatum within which it should obey the court order, and dispense with the impasse with RTEAN, or face a total shutdown effective 12 midnight of 18 September, 2023. All affiliates of TUC and the Lagos State Council of Congress are directed to commence full mobilisation, for the total shutdown in Lagos.

“That as of today, the need to embark on a nationwide strike hasn’t arisen hence the leadership of congress should intensify the conversation with government so that all grey areas identified could be ironed out within the time frame given beyond which we cannot guarantee industrial harmony”.

TUC urged FG to do the needful to avoid a situation where its affiliates and allies would be compelled to confront the government.

Meanwhile, TUC NEC in session looked at the issue of CNG as an alternative to PMS and took note of the quantity of conversion kits recently approved by the FG and also the recently signed MOU between NNPCL and NIPPCO.

It concluded that the quantities of kits approved are grossly insufficient and that there is need to do more, imploring the government to provide the enabling environment for the deployment of additional CNG infrastructures and sub stations across the country.

Meanwhile, TUC NEC said it frowned at the pointed refusal of the It also urged Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to abide by the National Industrial Court, NIC ruling of April 18, 2023 ordering it to vacate the premises of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria, RTEAN and allow the union free operation.