UI ASUU Chairman gets second term in tension soaked referendum

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, University of Ibadan chapter has re-elected Prof. Ayo Akinwole as its Chairman for a second term of two years in a tension soaked election.

The referendum election of the academic union was held during the Biennial Congress on Thursday at the university.

The News Agency of Nigeria also reports that ASUU National President, Emmanuel Osodeke, was represented at the referendum by Prof. Oyebamiji Oyegoke, the Ibadan Zonal Coordinator of the union, who declared the election results.

It also reports that the election was filled with high tension on campus as forces for and against his reelection went to battle.

At the end of the exercise, Akinwole was, however, returned for another term, after securing 270 YES votes against 161 NO in a referendum election.

The YES votes represented those who wanted Akinwole to continue as the Chairman, while NO were those against his continuity in office.

Others elected were Dr. Seun Garuba of Microbiology, who polled 270 votes to defeat Dr. Olisa Muojama, who polled 140 votes to emerge as the Secretary of the branch.

Also, Dr. Akewula Adams was returned as the Financial Secretary, while Dr. Oyebola was elected as Investment Secretary.

Dr. Moses Adetona was elected as Assistant Secretary of the union.

The election was witnessed by leaders of the union from University of Lagos, Dr. Dele Ashiru; University of Ilorin, Moyosore Ajao; Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, Babatunde Lawal; Lagos State University, Ojo, Akinloye Oyewunmi; University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, Gbenga Adeleye; Kwara State University, Malete, Dauda Adesola; and Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Anthony Odiwe.