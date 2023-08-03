UBA GMD marks first year in office, vows enhanced customers experience

Oliver Alawuba, Group Managing Director, United Bank for Africa, has reiterated the bank’s commitment to enhancing customer experience.

The Group Managing Director also expressed optimism on greater achievements for customers and shareholders.

In a statement signed by Nasir Ramon, Group Head, Media and External Relations of Corporate Communications, UBA, in Lagos, Alawuba was quoted to have said this while marking his first year anniversary in office.

He also promised investors and customers that the best is yet to come.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that “UBA 4.0 Team” led by Alawuba took over the reins of leadership in August 2022.

According to Ramon, the bank has since achieved record-breaking profit margins and witnessed transformative growth across the international and African markets.

Alawuba, who expressed gratitude to his team and other internal stakeholders for the many successes achieved in the last 12 months, said through their collective efforts, the bank had celebrated major business wins across various markets.

This, he said, solidified its position as a leading financial institution in the region.

He said: “I want to express my gratitude to every one of you, our dedicated and talented team leaders and members for your commitment to our customer-centric vision and the spirit of execution displayed in our successes so far.

“Through our collective efforts, we have recorded major business wins across our various markets, improved on our financial performance, enhanced customer service delivery and are on the way to achieving a more connected brand.

Also Read:

“These achievements have not only strengthened the bank’s standing but have also provided a solid foundation for even greater accomplishments in the future.”

The Chief Executive Officer explained that the bank would not rest on its oars in its drive to deliver on its promise of being the leading financial services provider in Africa and beyond.

“We will continue to focus on our three levers of transformation, these being People, Process and Technology,” he added.