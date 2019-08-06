President of Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick and a five-man inspection team from the world football governing body, FIFA, arrived Benin City on Tuesday for inspection of sports facilities.

News Agency of Nigeria reports that the one-day visit was part of preparation for Nigeria’s hosting of the U-20 Women World Cup.

They were received by the Chairman of Edo Sports Commission, Godwin Dudu-Orumen, Commissioner for Youth, Damian Lawani and other top government officials.

During the visit, the team would inspect Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, University of Benin Training site, Edo Central Hospital and Western Boys College training site.