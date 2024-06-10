Two men in court for allegedly stealing  N12m Oyo Government House bus

Two men, Mutiu Adeyemo, 50 and Michael Omidiji, 44, who allegedly stole a bus, property of the Oyo State Government, were on Monday arraigned before an Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan.

The men, whose addresses were not provided, were charged with conspiracy and theft, to which they pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, Insp Sikiru Opaleye told the court that the defendants allegedly committed the offences on February 20, at 9.30pm, at Ikolaba area, Ibadan.

He alleged that the defendants removed the bus, estimated to be worth N12 million, from where it was parked without the state government’s consent.

Opaleye said that the defendants allegedly committed the offences contrary to Sections 516 and 390 (9) of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The Magistrate, Olabisi Ogunkanmi granted the defendants bail in the sum of N500,000 each with two sureties each in like sum.

She thereafter adjourned the case until August 12, for hearing.