Court remands man, 35, facing murder charge

An Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan, on Monday remanded one Taiwo Adewale, 35, who is facing charges of murder and attempted murder.

The Magistrate, Adebola Adeola did not take the plea of the defendant for want of jurisdiction.

She ordered that he should be remanded at the federal correctional centre, Agodi, Ibadan.

She directed the police to return the case file to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice and adjourned the case until June 28 for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Inspector Iyabo Oladoyin, had told the court that the defendant allegedly committed the offences on January 28, at 5:00 p.m., at Ariku-Oko village, Ibadan.

Oladoyin alleged that Adewale unlawfully caused the death of one Semiu Olaosebikan, 46, by shooting him with a gun.

She also alleged that Adewale unlawfully attempted to murder one Soliu Jimoh and Ibrahim Adebayo by shooting at them.

Oladoyin said that the offences contravened Sections 324 and 319 of the Criminal Laws of Oyo, 2000.