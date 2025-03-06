Alleged $340,000 fraud: Court declines arraignment of Mercy Chinwo’s ex-manager 

Justice Alexander Owoeye of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, has halted the hearing of the charge filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, against Ezekiel Onyedikachi, better known as Eezee Tee over what he described as an ‘Administrative’ procedure.

The EFCC had filed a four-count charge against Onyedikachi over alleged fraudulent conversion.

During the hearing on Thursday, Chikaosolu Ojukwu, SAN, along with Dr Monday Ubani, SAN, announced appearance for Onyedikachi while Bilikisu Buhari announced appearance for the EFCC.

The defendant, Onyedikachi who had been absent at the last court hearing was however present in court.

After the parties announced their appearances, Justice Owoeye informed them of an ongoing administrative procedure in respect of the matter and that he would not be able to make any pronouncement in the case.

“There is an administrative procedure going on in this case, and until it is completed, I cannot make any pronouncement on it,” he said.

The judge also declined to grant the request by Mr Ojukwu that parties should maintain the status quo pending the completion of the administrative procedure.

He subsequently adjourned the matter till May 14.

