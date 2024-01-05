Tussle: Court stops Unity Bank, Agip Oil from dealing with community leaders 

A Chief Magistrate’ Court in Delta has granted an order of interim injunction restraining Unity Bank Plc, from financial/contractual dealings with Oleh Community Development Association (OCDA).

The Association is led by Chief Believe Alakri.

Other entities restrained by the court from dealing with the embattled OCDA’s leadership are: Agip Oil Company of Nigeria Ltd., Heritage Energy Operational Services Ltd., and OML 30 Community Development Board.

Chief Magistrate B.O. Williams granted the interim order of injunction following a motion ex-parte filed by aggrieved members of the OCDA led by factional leader, Chief Israel Onokurefe.

In a copy of the ruling and enrolled order made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the Court also

restrained Alakri and members of his Executive Committee from parading themselves as the leaders of OCDA pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit.

“I have heard the application by counsel to the plaintiff/applicant and as well gone through the exhibits attached thereto especially paragraphs 19, 11 and 14 of the supportive affidavit.

“I am of the view that all parties are to stay any action as earlier ordered by the court,” the Court held.

It will be recalled that on December 27, 2023, in order to prevent breach of peace in the Oleh community, the Court halted the conduct of election into the leadership of the Community Development Association.

The order was sequel to an application by Chief Onakurefe and four others, alleging manipulation, violation of the Association’s constitution and state guidelines against the outgoing President of the association.

In the new motion filed by the applicants, they contended that the 3-year tenure of Alakri led leadership of the community association had expired.

The applicants, however, alleged that in-spite of the expiration of the tenure, Alakri and his executive committee were still parading themselves as the leaders of the community’ association and conducting transactions and businesses on its behalf.

Relying on the provision of Section 6:3 (C) (iv) of the Constitution of the association, they contended that because the election could not be conducted owing to pending litigation, they ought to have handed over to the Executive of the Joint Abroad Branch of the association.

The section reads: “If there is a failure to hold an annual conference in an election year, then, the tenure of the incumbent executive shall automatically expire.

“A Board of Trustees shall swear in the Executive of the Joint Abroad Branch of.f the association to administer the union for a period of three months during which election shall be conducted and new executive sworn in”.

The applicants, therefore prayed the court to stop the Alakri led executive from parading itself as the leader of the Association and Agip oil, Unity Bank, others from having any financial dealings with it.