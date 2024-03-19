Troops rescue 16 kidnap victims in Kaduna – Army

The troops of 1 Division of the Nigerian Army have successfully averted a kidnap attempt by a violent extremist and insurgent group and rescued the abductees in Tantatu Community of Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

This was contained in a statement by the Director, Army Public Relations, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu.

In the statement on Monday in Abuja, Nwachukwu said troops had on Sunday responded to actionable intelligence at about 10:30pm and swiftly tracked the insurgents who had earlier attacked the community in numbers and abducted some of the villagers as hostages.

He said the troops tenaciously pursued the insurgents, engaging them in a ferocious exchange of fire and consequently rescued 16 kidnapped victims.

According to him, the troops are still exploiting the bushes in continuation of the search and rescue operations to extricate other victims.

Also Read:

Nwachukwu added: “The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, has commended the troops for the successful rescue of the kidnap victims.

“He charged them to remain vigilant as they conduct ongoing counter insurgency operations to liberate all troubled areas in the country.”