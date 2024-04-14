Troops arrest nine suspects over invasion of Oyo secretariat

The Nigerian Army on Saturday confirmed the arrest of nine suspects believed to be members of the outlawed Yoruba Nation over an attack on the Oyo State Government Secretariat in Agodi, Ibadan, the state capital.

Director of Army Public Relations, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu, confirmed this in a statement issued on Saturday.

Nwachukwu said in the statement: “This is to notify the general public that today Saturday 13 April 2024, sequel to the report of an attack on the State Secretariat Agodi, Ibadan, Oyo State, troops promptly responded to the incident and had contact with adherents of the Yoruba Nation dressed in foreign military camouflage with berets and armed with dangerous weapons in buses and motorbikes.

“Upon encountering own troops, the Yoruba nation adherents engaged the troops in a shootout.

“Troops, utilizing superior firepower, successfully subdued the attackers, who subsequently retreated in disarray.

“As a result of this engagement, nine members of the irredentist group were apprehended, while one Semi Automatic Pump Action rifle and ammunition were recovered.

“Currently, troops are on the track of the fleeing adherents, and the situation is under control.

“We assure members of the public that all necessary measures are being taken to ensure the safety and security of the general area.

“We urge the public to remain calm and vigilant, and to report any suspicious activity to the appropriate security agencies.

“The safety and security of the citizenry remain a priority, as we will continue to work tirelessly to maintain peace and order in the region.”