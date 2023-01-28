Trippier signs Newcastle United contract extension until 2025

Newcastle United have announced that right-back Kieran Trippier has signed a one-year contract extension at St James’ Park until 2025.

The 32-year-old joined on a two-and-a-half year deal from Atletico Madrid in January 2022 and has been a consistent performer under Eddie Howe during the Magpies’ meteoric rise.

Trippier has three goals and six assists to boast from 33 matches in a Magpies jersey, with all of those assists coming in the 2022-23 campaign.

The former Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley man has often worn the captain’s armband for Howe’s team this season, and his new contract will keep him at the club until just before his 35th birthday.

“I’m absolutely delighted that I’ve extended my contract here. I’ve got a lot of thank yous to make to the manager, owners, fans and my teammates,” Trippier told the official Newcastle website.

“When I first arrived here, they made me feel so welcome and I want to help the club achieve great things. It’s a positive moment for us players in the club and there’s nowhere I’d rather be.”

During the 2022-23 Premier League campaign, Trippier has created an impressive 16 big chances for his teammates – only Kevin De Bruyne (20) is above the Newcastle right-back in that category.

A total of 59 chances created throughout the season is also the second-highest in the Premier League behind De Bruyne’s 63, and Trippier started two games for England at the World Cup.

Magpies boss Howe has admitted that he cannot speak highly enough of Trippier for his contributions to the club over the past year, adding: “It’s a fitting reward for the season he’s had.

“He’s been outstanding both on and off the pitch, showing real leadership at a difficult moment when he first arrived, and now he’s excelled in a team that’s doing well. I can’t praise him enough for everything he’s given the club.”

Trippier has played the full 90 minutes in each of Newcastle’s last six Premier League games, during which time Howe’s side have not conceded a single goal.

The Magpies have 12 clean sheets to their name in the Premier League season – unsurprisingly a league high – with Trippier forming a solid backline alongside Dan Burn, Fabian Schar and Sven Botman.

Newcastle remain in the driving seat for a Champions League place in the second half of the season, sitting third in the table on 39 points, albeit only above Manchester United on goal difference.

Trippier will be expected to start when Newcastle host Southampton in the second leg of their EFL Cup semi-final on Tuesday, having prevailed 1-0 at St Mary’s earlier this week courtesy of Joelinton’s goal.