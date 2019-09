The Borno National and State Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal, sitting in Nyanya, on Monday dismissed a case filed by Malam Kudla Satumari of the PDP, challenging the election of Senator Mohammed Ndume as winner of the Borno South Senatorial District.

Satumari, is challenging the declaration of Senator Ndume, of All Progressive Congress as the winner of the Borno South Senatorial District poll on February 23.

Joined as respondents in the petition are; the APC and INEC.

NAN reports that in the petition dated March 15, with a number, EPT/BO/SEN/1/2019 and made available to journalists, Satumari averred that the election was marred by corrupt practices and non-compliance with provisions of the Electoral Act.