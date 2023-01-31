Transcorp Hotels partners Heirs Life on insurance for guests

Transcorp Hotels Calabar is collaborating with Heirs Life Assurance to offer life insurance for its guests.

A statement by HLA’s Communications Manager, Timileyin Adebiyi, on Monday in Lagos revealed the development.

Adebiyi said the insurance plan, known as Term Assure, was designed to make guests at the hotel feel relaxed and have peace of mind.

He said the partnership would intensify Heirs Life’s effort to democratise insurance, drive financial inclusion and offer solid financial security to everyone.

The insurance company said it would make payment in the case of critical incidents listed in the policy extracts that may affect its clients.

“Available via the Transcorp Hotels Calabar reception, guests have the option to include the package as an added benefit to enjoying the premium hospitality services offered in the hotel,” it said.

Commenting, the Managing Director, Heirs Life, Niyi Onifade, said the partnership was a demonstration of the underwriters’ mandate to bring insurance closer to people.

Onifade said: “Through our collaboration with Transcorp Hotels Calabar, guests will access affordable, bite-sized life insurance right from the hotel’s premises.

“We are delighted to partner with Transcorp Hotels Calabar, a brand that aligns with our vision of impacting lives and transforming Africa.”

Dupe Olusola, Managing Director, Transcorp Hotels Calabar, said the hotel was committed to curating exceptional guest experiences.

Olusola said: “This partnership is another way of showing our dedication to the wellbeing of our guests.

“While we have put everything in place to ensure a perfect stay, we also believe in going the extra mile to provide even more for you.”

Heirs Life, a subsidiary of Heirs Holdings, started operations in June 2021, while Transcorp Hotels Plc, the hospitality subsidiary of Transnational Corporation (Transcorp Group), owns Transcorp Hotels Calabar and Transcorp Hilton Abuja.