Train Accident: Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu, Deputy’s wives visit victims at health facilities

Wife of Nigeria’s President-Elect, Senator Oluremi Tinubu and the First Lady of Lagos State, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu Friday visited victims of Thursday’s Train accident involving a staff bus of the State Government at the various health facilities where they are being treated.

Tinubu and Sanwo-Olu were accompanied by the Wife of the Deputy Governor, Oluremi Hamzat, and other senior officials of the state government, where they empathized with the victims and assessed their ongoing treatment at the health facilities.

The hospitals visited included: the General Hospital, Gbagada; Lagos State Accident and Emergency Centre, Toll Gate; and the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Ikeja.

They went on a ward round and got a first-hand briefing on the train crash and efforts to save lives.

Whilst commiserating with the patients at the Lagos State Accident and Emergency Center, Senator Tinubu came across a 23-year-old man, Osita Anazi from Ebonyi State, who was involved in an auto accident and required surgery as a result of pains arising from clinical right femoral fracture.

Senator Tinubu, according to a press release signed by Olubunkola Nwonah, a Deputy Director, Public Affairs, Office of the Lagos First Lady, keenly enquired about his condition and out of compassion pleaded with the young man, who didn’t have the financial means for the surgery, to stay back in Lagos, assuring that his treatment would be sorted.

According to her, “Lagos accommodates all citizens and prioritizes the welfare and well-being of all Nigerians.”

Besides, Tinubu and Sanwo-Olu commiserated with the families that lost their loved ones, describing the accident as unfortunate and deeply painful.

Speaking in an interview at LASUTH, Senator Tinubu urged drivers to be more careful and work to avoid situations that can result in the loss of precious lives in the future.

“From our assessment of the situation, we can see that the patients are in good hands; they are stabilized. We are not God but we are saddened by what has happened.

“We hope that the drivers are more careful to avoid this in the future. We commiserate with the families that lost their loved ones and wish those who are here speedy recovery,” Senator Tinubu said.

She also commended the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and the State Government for taking care of the medical bills of all the patients, just as she presented various gift items to the victims to aid and fast-track their recovery process.