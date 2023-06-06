Traditional rulers condemn attack on Bello, seek non-violent campaigns

The Kogi State Council of Chiefs on Monday condemned last Saturday’s attack on the convoy of Governor Yahaya Bello.

The council, led by the Atta Igala, Alhaji Mathew Ogwuche-Akpa, gave the condemnation in Lokoja, the state capital.

This was during a visit to the Governor at the Government House.

The traditional rulers, in a statement issued by Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Onogwu Mohammed, called for non-violent campaigns by political parties ahead of the November 11 governorship election in the state.

Atta Igala said that the purpose of their visit was to sympathise with the governor over the attack on his convoy while on his way from Abuja to Lokoja last weekend.

He said: “As traditional rulers, we strongly condemn the attack, which is a criminal act that must not be repeated in Kogi, going forward.

“We hereby wish to caution politicians and their followers to ensure that their campaigns are conducted without resorting to violence or intimidation.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Ohimege-Igu of Koto-Karfe, Abdulrazaq Isah-Koto, prayed for the continuous wellbeing of Bello and the progress of the state.

Isah-Koto noted that the state had been enjoying peace and tranquility under Bello’s leadership, praying that Kogi State would continue to remain peaceful, with politicians adhering to the established rules.

Responding, Bello thanked the traditional rulers for their show of love and admonished them to always caution their subjects against violence and criminality to pave way for growth and development in the state.