TRACE Officer kidnapped on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

An officer of the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps, Popoola Olasupo, was on Sunday abducted at Fidiwo axis on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

The News Agency of Nigeria gathered that he was kidnapped at about 6:30am on Sunday while going to his duty post.

It was also gathered that the police and local vigilantes are on the trail of the kidnappers.

According to eyewitness, the kidnappers suddenly emerged from the bush and opened fire on a commercial bus with an intention to kidnap.

Eventually, none of the passengers was kidnapped, but the TRACE officer was unlucky.

When contacted, the spokesperson, Ogun State Police Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Abeokuta, saying the state anti-kidnapping team was already after the kidnappers.

Oyeyemi said: “Our anti-kidnapping squad are already after them.

“We are combing the forests and we know that they will all be arrested.

“Ogun State is not a ground for criminals to settle.

“It is either they leave or we smoke them out of this state.”