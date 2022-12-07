TPT bags Digital and Social Media Agency of the Year award

Barely two weeks after it emerged as the PR Agency of the Year at the Nigerian Marketing Awards, TPT International has emerged as the Digital and Social Media Agency of the Year.

In recognition of its unrivalled performance in setting standards of excellence in public relations expectations and implementation outcomes, as well as providing bespoke yet creativity-driven solutions and sustainable communication services to discerning clients across the West African sub-region, the frontline full-service Public Relations Consulting firm has been awarded the Digital and Social Media Agency of the Year under the industry category for its entry for the Anap Foundation [Go-Nigeria] – GoNigeria, the first Political Franchise Advocacy Campaign] in Nigeria , at the LaPRiga2022, themed: The Hall of Fame Edition held in Lagos, Nigeria.

LaPRiga is acronym for the Lagos PR Industry Gala & Awards and it is the ultimate Public Relations industry award that encourages, celebrates and rewards excellence in the practice of Public Relations in Nigeria, an initiative of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, the Lagos State Chapter.

With the Digital and Social Media Agency of the Year coming on the heels of similar recognition and awards, less than 2 weeks during which TPT International carted home the PR Agency of the Year Award and Reputation Management Recognition Award respectively, at the first edition of the Nigerian Marketing Awards only lends credence to the incontrovertibility that the Adetokunbo Modupe-led agency has continued to demonstrate its relevance as it continues to set and consolidate the requisite professional standards within the professional PR space across the sub-Saharan practice.

TPT International Limited, a foremost PR firm prides itself on excellent practice in conceptualizing and implementing innovative and bespoke public relations projects maintains practice areas in Brand PR Visioning & Strategy, Issue & Crisis Management, Marketing PR, Public Sector Engagement, Government Relations, Political Communications, Damage Control & Crisis Communication, Lobbying, Information Communications, and Digital PR amongst others.

Adetokunbo Modupe, Founder and Chief Consultant, TPT International Limited affirmed that, once again, this award has also placed TPT on the right pedestal in the professional PR practice as well as reinforced the value-adding edge that the Agency brings to every project for various clients, due to the creative solutions it offers to diverse clients in all sectors. He further acknowledged and appreciated and dedicated the award to the agency’s clientele for entrusting their briefs to the firm while commenting his team for the diligence and creativity often proffered to ensure client’s specific business goals and objectives are met.

‘’Once again, big congratulations for the TPT win at the LaPRiga 2022 Awards. Our place in delivering excellence and value is getting acknowledged and rewarded and it is inspiring. We will continue to strive to do more. Many thanks to our clients for entrusting their briefs to us and no fewer thanks to the team for always distilling and creatively responding to the briefs while providing bespoke solutions,’’ the TPT boss stated.

Now in its seventh anniversary edition, the LaPRiga Awards is the ultimate PR professional industry Award designed to encourage, celebrate and reward individuals who are registered PR practitioners and member-firms as well as organizations transforming the PR practice in Nigeria. It is Nigeria’s PR practice’s definitive Award designed to recognize and reward outstanding achievements in the pursuit of excellence in the delivery of outcomes in the practice of Public Relations in Nigeria. It is an initiative of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, the Lagos State Chapter.

In her remark, the Chairman of the Lagos Chapter, Comfort Obot Nwankwo, noted that ‘’Our goal with this theme, Hall of Fame, is to institutionalize the PR Practitioner Award’s Category,’’ she said.

Accordingly, awards are most valuable when they are credible, and this is what has made the LaPRiga a sought-after initiative. In line with this thrust, the LaPRiga Award paraded eminent jurors that constituted the Awards Selection Committee which was chaired by Chido Nwakama. Other members include: Eniola Mayowa [Secretary], Goddie Ofose [Member], Dr. Segun Alabi [Member] and Olumide Sogunle [Member].

Speaking on the rationale for choosing the winners in all the contested categories, the Chairman of the LaPRiga 2022 Selection Committee, Chido Nwakama, noted that the winning entries reported outcomes and results professionally. ‘’The winners spoke the language of public relations in reporting their activities,’’ he affirmed.

According to Nwakama, ‘’the entries weeded out were anecdotal and failed to go even to the first stage of documenting outputs.’’ He stressed that: ‘’At the level of LaPRiga, the expectation is to report the numbers and the outcome of the activities.’’

The award event lived to its theme of Hall of Fame edition held on Friday, December 3, 2022 as it portrayed a historical night of honour, glamour, splendor and unending memories for the PR industry in Nigeria. It was indeed an evening of the constellation of stars as leading communication professionals in consultancies, multinationals, government, corporate and not-for-profit organizations, captains of industries, the media, academia, and C-Suite executives from across different sectors and industries converged to witness and be part of history during the Hall of Fame edition with veterans and industry icons and who-is-who within the professional PR practice in Nigeria and beyond which included Mallam Zubairu Mukhtar Sirajo, President & Chairman of Council, Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, Gbenga Omotoso, Commissioner for Strategy & Information, Lagos State who represented Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Governor, Lagos State, Rotimi Oladele, FNIPR, the Immediate Past President of NIPR, Yomi Badejo-Okusanya, FNIPR, President, African Public Relations Association [APRA], Kayode Yeku, Registrar, Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, DCP Bassey Ewah, who represented the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Comfort Obot Nwankwo, Chairman, Lagos State Chapter, Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, Nkechi-Ali-Balogun, FNIPR, Member, Governing Council, NIPR, Clara Okoro, Chairperson, Brand Journalists Association of Nigeria [BJAN], Adedayo Ojo, Founder and Chairman , Caritas Communications who was conferred with a Special Awards of Lifetime Achievement at the event amongst others.





