Tompolo takes full page advert in newspaper to celebrate Ribadu’s appointment as NSA

A former militant leader, Government Ekpemupolo, better known as Tompolo, has congratulated Nuhu Ribadu on his appointment as the National Security Adviser.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had on Monday elevated Ribadu from a Special Adviser to the position of the NSA.

Tompolo took out a full page advertisement in Vanguard Newspaper on Wednesday to felicitate with the former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

Before his appointment as NSA, President Tinubu had initially appointed Ribadu as Special Adviser on Security.

Tompolo, a former Commander of the Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta, said in the advertisement: “On behalf of my family, friends and associates, I, High Chief Government Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo, the Ibe-Ebidouwei of ljaw nation rejoice with my brother and friend, Mr Nuhu Ribado, AIG Rtd on your appointment as the National Security Adviser (NSA) of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“It gladdens my heart that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu considered you for this sensitive and exalted position due to your wealth of experience and exemplary record of performance in the Nigerian security sector.

“We thank Mr President for this appointment which we believe will do this great country a lot of good. I have no doubt that you will bring innovations that will drive the security apparatus of the nation to an enviable height.

“May the Almighty Allah, the most benevolent and the most merciful, see you through in this new endeavour.”

