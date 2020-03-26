Toke Makinwa sets Twitter ablaze with advice to ladies to own vibrators + video

On Air Personality, Toke Makinwa, has set Twitter ablaze with her advice to ladies to own vibrators, also known as dildo.

Makinwa stated this in her Vlog video for on YouTube.

The video was released late on Wednesday.

It was then brought to Twitter in the early hours of Wednesday by some of her followers.

She advised ladies to own three types of vibrators.

Makinwa summed up in the video: “It is okay to know your body.”

This has set Twitter ablaze, becoming one of the trending topics on Thursday.