Tiv Council commends FG on Benue military operation

The Tiv Supreme Council has commended the Federal Government for curtailing the killing of innocent people in Benue valley through a military operation known as “Operation Whirl Stroke”.

This council made its position known in a statement signed by Acting Tor Tiv, Tor Kwande, Chief Ambrose Iortyer and Secretary, Shinyi Tyozua, on Thursday in Makurdi.

It commended OPWS for effectively containing the gunmen and restoring normalcy in most parts of the state.

The council said: “We commend the efforts of the federal government for putting in place an efficient security operation in Benue, code named Operation Whirl Stroke, to curtail activities of gunmen in the state.”

It also commended Governor Samuel Ortom, for not resting on his oars in finding lasting peace in the state.

The Council, however, decried the insecurity in some parts of the state, especially Sankera axis, where four Local Government Areas were still facing security challenges.

It appealed to the federal government to intensify efforts in resettling Internally Displaced Persons in their ancestral homes.

The council also appealed to politicians in the state to refrain from the use of inflammatory statements capable of heating up the polity and sued for peaceful coexistence of all people.