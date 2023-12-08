Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda will soon manifest — Eyiboh

Former Spokesperson of the National Assembly, Hon. Eseme Eyiboh, has proclaimed a message of hope to his kinsmen in Esit Eket Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, saying the “Renewed Hope Agenda” of President Bola Tinubu would soon manifest.

The Spokesperson of the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, made his position known on Thursday.

He said this during a meeting at The House of Eyiboh with Esit Eket party stakeholders, elders and leaders from the All Progressives Congress, Peoples Democratic Party and Young Progressive Party.

Acknowledging the challenges faced by the people, Eyiboh explained that although it has become a loss to the people that he didn’t come out victorious in his election to the House of Representatives, he was determined to engage for the well-being of his people.

Eyiboh expressed confidence in the transformation mission of President Tinubu, asserting: “We have a robust hope, and it is only Armageddon that will stop the holistic transformation and Renewed Hope that is coming up to Nigeria, even to us here in Esit Eket.”

He acknowledged that some individuals bridged political divides and worked together across party lines for the betterment of their community.

“I am playing politics of example,” Eyiboh declared.

He stressed the importance of serving the people beyond personal ambitions and shared a vision to improve connectivity and inclusive development of the people.

“It is not only through Ibaka that you can go to Cameroon. You can get there through Ikom in Cross River State,” he explained, illustrating his dedication to accessibility, especially in developing human capital development.

Eyiboh expressed his commitment to making a difference in people’s lives, beyond his role as a Member in the House of Representatives.

He also announced an upcoming event to honour his principal, Akpabio, whom he said will mark his 61st birthday.

He said: “On Saturday, December 9th, my principal and President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, is marking his 61st birth anniversary, which shall hold at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo.

“Also, there will be a Colloquium to celebrate and honour him in Abuja.

“So I invite you to join us at the event.”

Also speaking, former Councillor Ward 5, Hon. Ime Robson, himself a strong advocate of President Tinubu and Akpabio; Daniel Assan, APC Chapter Chairman; Chief Akamba Maxuel, chairmanship aspirant; Prince Godwin Asibe, APC Leader Zone A, among others, lauded the former lawmaker for coming to announce his visit to the state.

Describing Hon. Eyiboh as a pride of Esit Eket and Akwa Ibom State at large, the speakers congratulated him on his appointment as the Spokesman of the Senate President, commending him for his ingenuity in defending the 10th Senate.

The people expressed the hope that the former Member of the Green Chamber would hold fast his timeless reputation of human capital development and bring dividends of democracy to them when the time is ripe.