President Bola Tinubu, on Saturday, departed Abuja for Lagos to begin the commissioning of projects completed under his administration.

Lagos is the president’s first point of call as other projects commissioning will take him to other parts of the country during the week – beginning Sunday (tomorrow) till Friday.

This is to mark the first anniversary of his administration on Wednesday, May 29.

A State House press statement, titled: “President Tinubu Set To Inaugurate Projects To Mark One Year In Office,” and signed by the Special Adviser Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga revealed this.

“In Lagos on Sunday, the President will inaugurate the concrete-paved road to the nation’s major ports in Apapa and Tin Can Island. The reconstructed road which began under the Muhammadu Buhari Administration was financed by the Dangote Group, using its tax credits.

“On the same day, President Tinubu will formally inaugurate, by virtual means, the refurbished Third Mainland Bridge, which has drawn public acclaim for its excellent finishing and aesthetic furnishing.

“He will also commission, virtually, the rehabilitation of 330 roads and bridges across the country.

“The high point of the President’s engagements on Sunday will be the inauguration of the iconic Lagos-Calabar Superhighway, estimated to cost about N15 trillion,” it read.

The statement noted that work has begun on the legacy project that will connect nine coastal states, with Section Two already awarded to Hitech Construction Limited.

It further noted that Tinubu will return to Abuja on Tuesday to continue the commissioning spree.

“President Tinubu will return to Abuja on Tuesday to begin another round of commissioning. He will first inaugurate the Southern Parkway, which the Nyesom Wike-led FCT Administration named after him.

“On Wednesday, the President will attend the National Assembly Dialogue Series, after which he will unveil the National Assembly Library Complex, named after him,” it added.

Commissioning of the Abuja Metro (Abuja Light Rail) project will also take place on the same day.

“President Tinubu will leave the National Assembly to relaunch the commercialisation of Abuja Light Rail, also known as Abuja Metro. He will symbolically join a train ride to the city centre.

“The Abuja Metro was completed in 2018 by the Buhari Administration. It was put into commercial use up till 2020. But with the onset of COVID-19, the train service was abandoned. Vandals descended on the facility, putting it out of use.

“FCT Minister Wike, after spending $15 million and building access roads to the various stations, has refurbished it for commercial service.

“After the train ride, President Tinubu will also inaugurate the Wuye Flyover-Link Bridge and the Defence Intelligence Agency Headquarters,” the statement read.

The last item will be the commissioning of a gas centre in Utako.

“On Friday, May 31, President Tinubu will commission the NASENI-Portland Compressed Natural Gas(CNG) Reverse Engineering Centre at Utako,” it concluded.