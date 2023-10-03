Tinubu replaces El-Rufai, picks Kaduna ministerial nominee

President Bola Tinubu has replaced Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, a former Ministerial nominee from Kaduna State with Balarabe Abbas.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio announced this while reading a letter from the president on Tuesday.

In the letter, the president sought the confirmation of Abbas, Jamila Bio and Olawale Olawande.

While Bio and Olawande have been assigned portfolios of Minister of Youths and Minister of State for Youths respectively, none has been assigned to Abbas.

The new nominee served as Secretary to the State government under El-Rufai. He also headed the transition committee of the state in 2015 and served as the vice-chairman of the committee in 2019.

He also led a 65-man transition committee for the swearing-in of Governor Uba Sani in 2023.