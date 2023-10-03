I was hounded by my boss’ chef to have sex with him – 18-year-old girl tells court

An 18-year-old girl, Tuesday, told a Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Kubwa that her boss’ 36-yearI was hounded by my boss’ chef to have sex with him – 18-year-old girl tells court

An 18-year-old girl, Tuesday, told a Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Kubwa that her boss’ 36-year-old Chef, Daniel Johnson harassed her to have sex with him.

The Sexual and Gender based Violence Response Unit, Federal Ministry of Justice, charged Johnson with three counts bordering on unlawful intercourse with a child.

Led by the prosecution counsel, Temitayo Lawal, the teenager said that while waiting for admission into the university, she decided to help the complainant, Mrs Chika Ofomata with house chores.

“The defendant, who is the complainant’s husband ‘s Chef, came to me while I was washing the children’s toilet and asked me if the room had cameras.

“I said no, then he started touching me. We were alone at home at the time, so I refused and told him I was busy.

” When I went home and told my mum everything, she asked me to tell the complainant who asked me to play along to get evidence against the defendant.

“Since then I started recording everything he said to me on my phone and I also have a video of when he asked me to meet him in the boys quarters,” she said.

She said that she has video of the defendant asking her to have sex with her.

The teenager said that the defendant pestered her with calls and promises of money.

“He usually calls the complainant’s

children to give them biscuits and I noticed that the eight-year-old daughter stays longer in the room with the defendant.

“While doing laundry, I saw some discharge in the eight- year-old’s underwear,” she said.

During cross-examination the defence counsel, Ebenezer Amadi asked the witness when she started working for the complainant.

Amadi also asked if the witness accepted to be the defendant’s girlfriend since she was instructed to play along by her boss.

He asked if the witness saw the defendant having intercourse with the minor.

In response she said the complainant was her mother’s friend and she only helped while awaiting admission to school.

She denied being the defendant’s girlfriend.

The teenager also said she did not see the defendant having sex with the minor.

After listening to the testimony, Justice Oluyemisi Adelaja however adjourned the case until October 10 for continuation of hearing.

