IPAC hails judgement upholding Abiodun’s victory

Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) in Ogun, Tuesday, applauded the judgement of the Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal that upheld the victory of Dapo Abiodun as the duly elected Governor of Ogun.

The state IPAC Chairman, Samson Okusanya, gave the commendation at a news conference in Abeokuta Tuesday.

Okusanya said that the tribunal’s verdict on Adebutu’s petition clearly showed that it contained so many procedural flaws, with attendant interpretation of words.

He stated that the dismissal of the suit was, therefore, right in the eyes of the law.

Okusanya said that IPAC had painstakingly followed the case from inception till the last day, with keen interest and deep observation.

The IPAC chairman noted that the trial was, no doubt, fair to all the parties involved in the case, saying that the judges not only did justice but also ensured that it was seen to have been done, with their painstaking efforts.

“We salute the judiciary and more importantly, members of the tribunal, led by Justice Hamidu Kunaza for a job well done.

“The judgement was indeed a watershed, as it was deep, analytical and fair in all ramifications.

“We make bold to say that it is worthy of emulation,” he said.

Okusanya called on opposition parties in the state to support the governor’s dream in order to further move the state forward.

ALSO READ:

Driver docked for allegedly stealing employer’s Hiace bus worth N20m

Tinubu not parading female certificate, Onoh mocks critics

Usmanu Danfodio University VC denies attack by bandits

According to him, the wishes of the people of the state have been upheld by the tribunal, adding that all the stakeholders in the state must, therefore, drop their hatchets and join the Abiodun-led administration’s march to prosperity.

“IPAC, under my leadership, has always maintained that Ogun state is our heritage and, therefore, we will resist any attempt to derail the process of good governance.

“PDP and her candidate should, as a matter of importance, discontinue the planned wild goose chase at the appellate court and accept the will of God,” he said.

The IPAC chairman urged the governor to continue to demonstrate good leadership and remain focused on transforming the state.

“We salute the judiciary once again and the good people of Ogun state for this victory, as it is an affirmation of the electorate’s implicit trust as expressed on March 18,” he said.

The tribunal had, in the judgement delivered Saturday, affirmed Abiodun’s victory in the March 18 governorship election in the state.