Tinubu mourns as Waziri of Borno dies

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has sympathised with the Government and people of Borno State over the passing of the Waziri of Borno, Mustapha Mukhtar.

The Waziri, the prime minister of Borno and Chief Adviser to the Shehu of Borno, died on Saturday.

According to the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, Tinubu condoled with the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai Al-Amin Elkanemi, over the death of his close lieutenant and senior palace official.

Also Read:

He said: The late Waziri lived according to the well-established family tradition of community service, upholding the values of the respected Elkanemi dynasty.”

President Tinubu prayed for the repose of the soul of the dearly departed and comfort for those who mourn.