Tinubu grants BBC interview, speaks on ‘taking’ Lagos funds

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the 2023 polls, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has granted an interview to the British Broadcasting Corporation.

The interview comes a day after Asiwaju Tinubu’s appearance at the Chatham House in London, United Kingdom.

Speaking on the source of his wealth in the interview, the former Lagos State Governor said: “I am not denying my wealth.

“I was the most investigated, the most accused governor in the opposition for eight years and since I left the office, I have not taken any government appointment, no government contract.”

Asked whether he gets a share of the revenue of Lagos State as insinuated in several quarters, Tinubu said: “Hey, excuse me: Share?

“What?

“Have they proven it? The World Bank (and) the International Monetary Fund have investigated the records in Lagos.

“What’s wrong with them?

“It’s envy.”





