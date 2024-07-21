Tinubu congratulates Eniola Bello on birthday

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Eniola Bello, Managing Director of Thisday Newspapers, who clocked 60 on Sunday.

In a statement by his spokesman, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, on Sunday, the President described Bello as a seasoned editor, columnist and media leader.

“The President joins the Nigerian media community to celebrate the respected journalist whose columns continue to provoke thought and stir minds and consciences at home and abroad.

“President Tinubu wishes Mr. Bello good health and many more eventful years in his calling,” the statement said.

