Tinubu approves three airlines for 2024 hajj pilgrimage

President Bola Tinubu has granted approval to three airlines to serve as exclusive carriers for the 2024 Hajj pilgrimage.

Fatima Sanda-Usara, Assistant Director, Public Affairs, NAHCON, made this known in a statement on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the airlines are Air Peace, FlyNas and Max Air.

Sanda-Usara also disclosed that the Tinubu-led Federal Government approved three other air cargo companies that will airfreight pilgrims’ excess luggage.

Also Read:

According to her, the three air cargos are the Cargo Zeal Technologies Limited, Nahco Aviance and Qualla Investment Limited.

She said that the approval reinforces the Federal Government’s commitment to ensuring a seamless and secure pilgrimage experience for Nigerian intending pilgrims.

She said: “Consequently, the Federal Government concurrently approved allocation of pilgrims from various states to each of the approved airlines as follows:

“​Air Peace is to transport intending pilgrims from Abia, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Ebonyi, Edo, Ekiti, Enugu, Imo, Kwara, Ondo, Rivers states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“FlyNas will transport intending pilgrims from Borno, Lagos, Osun, Ogun, Niger, Sokoto, Kebbi, Yobe and Zamfara states.

“And Max Air with the highest allocation will be responsible for moving pilgrims from Bauchi, Benue, Kano, Katsina, Kogi, Nasarawa, Adamawa, Oyo, Taraba, Kaduna, Armed Forces, Gombe, Jigawa and Plateau states.”

Sanda-Usara explained that the allocation of pilgrims to the airlines was in line with the subsisting Bilateral Air Service Agreement between Nigeria and Saudi Arabia on the transportation of pilgrims under government quota.

She added: “However, state governments may choose to designate any of the approved freight companies to convey their pilgrims’ excess luggage.

“Should any state enter such exclusive arrangement, the decision should be communicated to NAHCON accordingly.

“The Chairman of NAHCON, Malam Jalal Arabi, congratulated the approved airlines on their selection and called on them to gear up to facilitating smooth pilgrimage in 2024 season.”

The spokesperson said that NAHCON remains dedicated to upholding the highest standards in pilgrimage organisation, with a focus on the safety and satisfaction of pilgrims.

Sanda-Usara revealed that the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, is set to lead a delegation from the NAHCON to partake in the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding for the 2024 hajj on January 7, 2024.