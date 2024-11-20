Three siblings die after eating food laced with harmful substance

The Ogun State Police Command has begun investigation into the case of a sudden and unnatural death of three siblings who died after consuming food allegedly laced with substances harmful to health.

This information was gleaned from a Situation Report obtained by The Eagle Online from the Police Command on Wednesday.

According to the information made exclusively available to The Eagle Online, one Abiola Ekunnusi, residing in the Igbosoro axis of Ogun State, reported the incident to the Divisional Police Officer of Igode on Tuesday morning.

Ekunnusi stated that the three siblings: Saheed (12), Nafisat (10), and Rodiat (7), who are the children of his tenants, Mariam Fatai, ate a meal with harmful substance from an unknown source, without the consent of their parents.

This, he said, resulted in the death of the 12-year-old son, while the other two children were reported to be in critical condition after being rushed to an hospital in the area.

According to the Situation Report, following the report by Ekunnusi at Igode Police Division, detectives visited the hospital, where the children had been transferred to a General Hospital in Lagos State.

The Eagle Online, however, was made to understand: “Efforts to reach the parents were unsuccessful as they were still in the hospital.”

It was gathered that the two remaining children, eventually did not survive the substance administered in the food and died on November 20, 2024.

The spokesperson of the Ogun State Police Command, Omolola Odutola, who confirmed the incident to The Eagle Online on Wednesday, said investigation has commenced to determine the circumstances of their deaths.

Odutola, a Superintendent of Police, said the remains of the deceased were later released to the parents for burial rites after proper documentation.

She assured that further development would be communicated to the public as soon as they are available.

