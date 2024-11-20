Father angry over failure to charge Doctor for stealing son’s kidney by Damilola Odunukan

A father, Francis Nnamdi, has expressed displeasure over the failure of the police to charge a Medical Doctor, Shedrach Obinna Ekeh, for allegedly stealing the kidney of his son, Chidera.

The Enugu State Police Command had exonerated Ekeh of Joe Foundation Hospital and Maternity over the missing kidney of the 15-year-old.

Nnamdi’s kidney was said to have disappeared during an appendectomy process.

Detectives of the Enugu State Command have since charged the medical doctor to court, accusing him of being a fraud, but Ekeh maintained his stance of being a qualified doctor, pleading not guilty to the allegation levelled against him by Nnamdi.

According to a Nigerian who shared the incident on his Xspace, DJ SpoiltKid, the victim’s father had complained to the Enugu State Police Command following a recurrent complaint of pain in his chest by his son.

This was after an appendicitis surgery at Joe Foundation Hospital and Maternity, Iheaka in Igbo-Eze South Local Government Area of Enugu State.

DJ SPOILTKID said: “Chidera, in 2022 took ill and his father conveyed him to Joe Foundation Hospital and Maternity for a medical check-up.

“On their arrival at the hospital, Dr Shedrach Obinna Ekeh, who is the owner and principal doctor at the hospital examined Chidera.

“Ekeh, after examining Chidera, told Nnamdi that his son had developed appendicitis and the only solution was to conduct an appendectomy to relieve Chidera of the pain.

“Nnamdi, without doubting the expertise of Dr Ekeh obliged and accepted that the surgery be carried out on his son.

“Dr Ekeh and his team performed the surgery on Chidera for eight hours.

“However, the incessant cries from the theatre room during the surgery made Nnamdi Francis reach for the theatre but was restrained by nurses.

“Nnamdi, who felt helpless and could barely do much to save his son, resorted to fate and waited for the surgery to end.

“After a while, a deathly silence followed and he assumed his son had died.

“They later wheeled him out unconscious.

“He was at the hospital with his son for two more weeks before he was discharged by the hospital management.

“Despite the surgery, Chidera complained of pains, but this time on his chest, which was not part of the previous case that took him to the hospital.

“Nnamdi went back to Dr Ekeh for further examination, but the doctor could render no help; this made him seek help in other hospitals, where it was confirmed that his son’s left kidney was missing.

“To further confirm the claims of the hospital, Nnamdi took his son to four other hospitals for a scan, where the results confirmed a similar case.

“On September 17, 2024, Francis Nnamdi filed a complaint to the Commissioner of Children, Gender Affairs and Social Development, Enugu State who later summoned Dr Ekeh for probe.”

The Enugu State Police Division was, however, accused of turning the tide against Nnamdi, who was invited to the office of the Commissioner of Police, Enugu State for a dialogue.

After a series of visits to the police station without positive results, Nnamdi was hinted by an undisclosed source that the police were leaning towards Dr. Ekeh.

The source said: “Meanwhile, on November 12, Francis Nnamdi was invited to the office of the Commissioner of Police for a meeting with the Commissioner, which was already becoming a norm according to the reports.

“Francis Nnamdi and his son Chidera were later charged to the Enugu State Magistrate Court, where Dr Ekeh was arraigned for practising medicine without a licence as against the allegation leveled against him by Nnamdi Francis.

“This was a surprise to Francis Nnamdi as the only complaint he had lodged to the Court was the illegal removal of his son’s left kidney while being ignored as the bona fide complainant.

“Dr Ekeh, on the other hand, pleaded not guilty to the charges read against him.”

