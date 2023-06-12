Three policemen, 10 civilians arrested for alleged killing of women over witchcraft

The Adamawa State Police Command said it has arrested three policemen and 10 civilians over their alleged involvement in the killing of two killing two women over witchcraft.

The Command’s spokesman and Superintendent of Police, Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, made this known on Sunday.

Nguroje explained that the Command came across an unfortunate video, which has gone viral in some sections of the media, especially social media, where an Inspector of Police attacked to Dumne Divisional Police Headquarters and some members of a Vigilante were sighted maltreating and assaulting three women in an unprofessional manner at Roma community, Dumne Development Area in Song Local Government Area.

The image manager said: “The women were stripped and beaten mercilessly by the mob over the allegation of witchcraft because of which two of them were brutally murdered. The Commissioner of Police, CP Afolabi Babatola who expressed shock over the unprofessional conduct displayed by the said Inspector, Ahmed Suleiman as well as Vigilante members as watched in the viral video.

“Irked by the unfortunate incident, the Commissioner of Police, immediately, deployed the Deputy Commissioner of Police who arrested those seen maltreating and assaulting the women.

“Equally, the CP has ordered for a thorough investigation into the immediate and remote causes of this condemnable incident as well as ensure speedy dispensation of justice.

“The CP assured that any act of indiscipline and lawlessness will not be tolerated under his watch as those found guilty of this heinous crime against humanity will surely be brought to book.”