TheGazelleNews to honour GAC Chairman, Prince Olusi

TheGazelleNews, a leading online newspaper, is set to honour elder statesman and one of Nigeria’s most respected politicians, Prince Tajudeen Oluyole Olusi, the Chairman of the Lagos State Governance Advisory Council, with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award at its Annual Public Lecture and Award Night.

The event is scheduled for Thursday, December 5, 2024 at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Isaac John Street, GRA, Ikeja, Lagos State.

This year’s lecture, themed: “Poverty Alleviation: Fantasies, Expectations, and Realities of People’s Empowerment,” aims to foster insightful discussion on critical socio-economic issues facing the country.

In recognition of his lifetime of exemplary service, leadership, and dedication to Lagos State and Nigeria, Prince Olusi will be celebrated as one of the nation’s most revered statesmen.

A royal prince from the Akinsemoyin and Ado Royal Families of Lagos, Prince Olusi has been a steadfast figure in Nigeria’s political landscape for decades.

His public service journey began as a councillor at the Lagos City Council.

He later represented Lagos Island in the House of Representatives during Nigeria’s Second Republic.

Olusi also served as a Commissioner in the administration of Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, demonstrating commitment, integrity, and wisdom throughout his career.

Today, as Chairman of the influential GAC, Prince Olusi stands as one of the most respected and influential political figures not only in Lagos, but also in the entire landscape of Nigeria, guiding policy and advising leaders with a steady hand.

His contributions have helped shape Lagos’s political landscape, and his principled leadership has earned him admiration across all spheres of government.

The Lifetime Achievement Award is a distinction previously awarded to the President of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, who was the inaugural recipient of the award.

This prestigious honour reflects the values and legacy that Prince Olusi exemplifies: enduring dedication to public service, unwavering commitment to community welfare, and an inspiring vision for a better Nigeria.

In anticipation of the award, the organisers of TheGazelleNews public lecture have expressed their pride in recognising Prince Olusi’s contributions, describing him as “a man whose life and career symbolise leadership, excellence, and commitment to the people”.

The organisers said in a statement: “This award is a tribute not only to his achievements but to his enduring influence on the nation’s political scene.”

