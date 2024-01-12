The Polytechnic, Ibadan gets new Deputy Rector

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has appointed Olaide Salawu as the Deputy Rector of The Polytechnic, Ibadan.

The institution’s Registrar, Modupe Fawale, disclosed the development in a statement on Thursday in Ibadan.

Fawale said this followed Salawu’s victory at the Deputy Rectorship election held on October 25, 2023 along with ratification of the same by the Board of Studies.

She said: “This also followed the approval by the Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology on behalf of the Governor of Oyo State through a letter on January 10.

“Your appointment as the Deputy Rector of the institution is for a tenure of two years.”

Fawale added that the Deputy Rector would be responsible to the Rector for the day-to-day administration of the institution and for the duties the Rector may assign to her, adding: “The appointment takes retrospective effect from November 1 and terminates on October 31, 2025.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the position of Deputy Rector became vacant when its last occupant, Olubunmi Olubamiwa, completed her two-term tenure.

Salawu, who joined The Polytechnic, Ibadan on September 20, 1993 as Assistant Lecturer in the Department of Mathematics and Statistics, is an indigene of Ibadan in Oyo State.

Born over 50 years ago, Salawu rose through the ranks to the position of Chief Lecturer, the highest academic position attainable within the Polytechnic system in October 2010.

She has held several positions within the institution, ranging from Head of Department of Mathematics and Statistics to Dean, Faculty of Science, a position she held between 2013 and 2017.

The new Deputy Rector was also the Chairman, Sports Advisory Committee of the Institution from 2017 to 2021.

Salawu is married to Isiaka Salawu, a retired Chief Lecturer in the Department of Mathematics and Statistics at The Polytechnic, Ibadan.