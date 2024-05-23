Teenager docked for allegedly stealing bus

The Lagos State Police Command, on Thursday, arraigned a 19-year-old man, Noheed Morawo, before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing a Toyota Sienna bus.

The defendant, whose address was not mentioned, is charged with conspiracy and stealing.

The Prosecutor, SP Kehinde Ajayi, told the court that the offences were committed on April 12 at Mushin area of Lagos.

Ajayi said that the defendant obtained the Sienna bus, with registration number: AAA 389 EY on hire purchase from the complainant (name withheld) on the agreement of paying the money back in installments.

She said that Morawo fraudulently converted the proceeds of the commercial bus to personal use without the consent of the owner.

The prosecutor said that the defendant had since disappeared with the bus, with all efforts to get it back proven abortive.

According to the prosecutor, the offences contravene Sections 287 and 412 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Chief Magistrate, E. Kubeinje, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000, with two sureties in like sum, who must be gainfully employed.

Kubeinje said that one of the sureties must be a blood relation to the defendant, while both of them must provide evidence of tax payment and verification.

She, thereafter, adjourned the case till May 29 for mention.