The Transmission Company of Nigeria says the national grid has been fully restored after the system collapse, which occurred on Thursday.

The collapse occurred while the grid was recovering from an earlier partial system disturbance.

Ndidi Mbah, the TCN General Manager, Public Affairs, made this known in a statement in Abuja on Friday.

Mbah said full restoration of the grid had been achieved.

She said the initial disturbance of the grid, which occurred at about 12:34pm on Thursday, was a partial collapse of the system.

“The grid was still supplying Port-Harcourt, Aba, Omoku, Yenegoa, Afam, among others, through Afam IV, Rivers Independent Power Plant and Omoku Power Stations,” she said.

Mbah said that efforts immediately commenced to synchronise other parts of the network but as restoration reached advanced stage, the situation suddenly degenerated into a collapse of the nation’s grid.

Mbah said full restoration of the grid re-commenced immediately after the incident and by 10pm on Thursday, most parts of the nation had been reconnected to the grid.

She said the grid was fully restored about 2:19am on Friday.

She added: “Management wishes to inform Nigerians that TCN is not relenting on its efforts to completely stabilise the grid.

“However, due to the fact that the national grid is still being operated with zero spinning reserve, system instability like what was witnessed on Thursday, instability cannot be totally avoided.

“TCN solicits the support and understanding of Nigerians as the company continues to work to modernise the grid.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the national grid on Thursday experienced its first collapse in 2020, resulting in blackout in some parts of the country.