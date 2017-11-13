Swedish Open: Quadri draws Greek, Swedish foes

Aruna Quadri will be hoping to restore his pride after a disappointing outing at German Open, when he begins campaign at the ITTF World Tour tagged Swedish Open, which served off on Monday in Stockholm, Sweden.

Despite being seeded 22 in the men’s singles, Quadri will start his campaigns from the preliminary round just like what happened at the German Open.

The Nigerian has been drawn in Group 7 alongside Greece’s Ioannis Sgouropoulos and Sweden’s Alexander Franzen.

On Tuesday, November 14 at noon, Quadri will battle the Greek on table two, while his last group match will be against the Swedish on table five.

Already, Quadri has put the disappointment of the German Open behind him as he remain focus on progressing to the main draw where he is expected to be drawn against any of the top 16 players already seeded in the main draw.

Being the final ITTF World Tour for 2017, the players will be aiming for places in the 2017 ITTF World Tour Grand Finals, to be staged in Astana, Azerbaijan from Thursday to Sunday.

There will be no African competing at the prestigious World Tour finals as Quadri and Egypt’s Omar Assar failed to make the cut for the tournament.