Suspect sponsors false N10b allegations against EFCC official

More facts have emerged over allegations of corruption levelled against a senior official of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Alhaji Abubakar Aliyu Madaki, claiming that he owned 474 hectares of land in Nasarawa State worth N10 billion, a N450 mansion worth of house in Wuse 2 and another N200 million worth of house for his girlfriend in Wuse Zone 4.

But the EFCC through its spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, has dismissed the allegation as unfounded.

Uwujaren said the news report on the allegations are unfounded, cheap blackmail, total falsehood and deliberate attempt to bring the image of the official into disrepute

Findings carried out revealed that the land at Anwan Sarkin Mada was sold to Madaki by his cousin ,Muazu Ishaq, a retired Permanent secretary for N700,000, which payment was made in three installment.

The land at Angwan Chediya as it was indicated in a survey published in the news, was purchased from one late Alh Zakari Jibirin through his friends, Alhaji Abbas Ibrahim, Bagobiri and Abdullaziz Badamasi, aka Soja, for N600,000 between 2011 and 2012 when payment was completed.

The land at Angwan Kyero along Madubi Road was purchased in ,2010 from Magajin Garin Bagaji, Kasimu Yahaya through his first son, Hamza kasimu, for N150,000.

The payment was made through Gaskiya Auta, the present All Progressives Congress Chairman for Karu Local Government Area, and the total cost of these lands was N1.45 million as against the purported N10 billion claimed in the news report being published in some sections of the media, especially the online media.

This was confirmed by the vendors and some of their witnesses.

Our investigations further revealed that the lands at Angwan Monday and Angwan Saka belong to the Madaki dynasty, the man behind the false report dubiously collected the survey plans from the family surveyor, Bature Musa, and changed the survey name to Madaki after he had cajoled Bature that some Generals wanted to buy large hectares of lands and they preferred individual well known to represent the family preferably Alh Abubakar Aliyu Madaki.

In an interview with the Magajin Garin Keffi Alhaji Balarabe Ismaila na Kaibo, who is the family Head of Maje Gunduma family, he disclose that when he was asked to choose someone to represent the family, he agreed that the name of Abubakar be used to sell the land as he is bedridden, hence he chose Madaki to represent the family.

He claimed that the family has vast hectares of land from keffi to Gitata.

He said: “Where Army Barracks is located in Keffi is our family land you can go and cross-check the fact from the authority.”

On the N450 million mansion in Wuse claimed to had been owned by Madaki and another N200 million house bought for his lady friend, the writer failed to establish the exact address of the house in Wuse 2 as well as the seller of the house; how payment was made, which bank executed the transaction, colour and picture of the house in question among other details that would aid independent and proper investigation.

The writer also failed to mention the name of the lady, the address of the house, mode of payment and the bank that carried out the transaction.

Check revealed that Madaki has only a car and he used to come from Keffi to his office in Abuja every day while he uses his only Toyota Highlander Sport Utility Van )for his office work and for other run around activities.

One of the commission operatives, who preferred anonymity, said that the senior operative could not pay school fees of one of his children in the Nasarawa State University till the school closed its portal.

He said when the commission’s Chairman, Ibrahim Mustapha Magu, heard of the development, he shouted and felt bad.

Further investigation also revealed that the poultry farm was inherited from his late father who was a prominent farmer.

A visit to the farm showed that activities there had generally declined due to financial constraints.

The poultry farm with almost 10 pegs, only three were in use with 4,000 birds as against 15,000 to 20,000 that his late dad used to rear.

Indications also showed that cattle rustlers struck recently in his farm and made away with 71 cows out of 91 cows in the farms.

Investigations carried out in Madaki’s village, Gunduma, and within the anti-graft commission revealed that the brain behind the purported news was a man who has some projects worth over N3 billion in Gunduma but the commission is investigating the source of his wealth in which he erroneously believe it was Madaki who instigated the probe.

When our correspondent visited Gunduma in Karu local government area, reports indicated that the man’s projects was located along Keffi-Jos Road after Army Barracks.

The man who came to invest in the area initially told the villagers that the project was a filling station, but later he said bakery.

At a stage he turned it to an estate but presently the man said it is a private university.

This led the villagers into asking if the the man really knows what he is doing.

A source within the commission who narrated how the man behind the purported news thought Madaki masterminded his probe, said when madaki was coming to office from home in Keffi, there was gridlock and he called one of his colleagues, Hamza Abdullahi, in the office to hold forth for him at the meeting but later said the commission has sent him out, not knowing the operative and his colleagues were going to Madaki’s village to carry out investigation on the man.

Madaki was said to be at the meeting when the man called and told him that EFCC operatives were in his house at Gunduma.

When Madaki inquired who the operatives were, he said he was in Abuja.

When he got to Gunduma, he called and handed over the set to the operatives who turned out to be led by Hamza.

Madaki told Hamza that he was going to his village for operation and he did not brief him, but Hamza said he never knew the place to be Madaki’s village.

According to the source, Madaki however advised that they should do their work according to the law and not to harass anyone and he equally advised the man to cooperate with the operatives.

Around 4pm, the man called Madaki and said that they have finished their work but they insisted they were taking him to Abuja.

Madaki pleaded with Hamza so that the man would not be detained and the man was released after writing his statement.

It was gathered that the next day the man called Madaki instead of showing appreciation accused him of sending EFCC operatives to his house.