Super Falcons soar in FIFA World Ranking

Nigeria’s Super Falcons moved up one spot from 39th to 38th in the latest FIFA Women’s World Ranking.

The ranking was published on FIFA’s official website on Friday.

In Africa, the Falcons, who are Africa Cup of Nations champions, remain number one.

Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon dropped two spots from 49th to 51st and are second in Africa.

In third position is Bayana Bayana of South Africa, who are 53rd in the world, while Ghana’s Black Queens remain 60th and fourth in Africa.

At the very top, USA’s (1st, unchanged) long reign continues after the world champions lifted the SheBelieves Cup on home soil.

But Germany (2nd, unchanged) at least narrowed the gap after impressing at the Algarve Cup, gaining 12 Ranking points – more than any other top-10 team in this edition.

The global order also welcomed its newest addition, with Gambia (113th) increasing the number of teams ranked to 159 – the second-highest number on record.

The next FIFA Women’s World Ranking will be published on June 26, 2020.