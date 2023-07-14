Super Falcons Coach optimistic ahead FIFA Women’s World Cup

828 828

Super Falcons Head Coach, Randy Waldrum, says he is optimistic of a good outing as the team continues preparations ahead of the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The Falcons left Nigeria on July 4, 2023 for a 15-day training camp in Australia ahead of the one month tournament.

The tournament is billed for July 20 to August 20 in Australia and New Zealand.

Speaking on NFF TV on Thursday, Waldrum expressed confidence in the team’s preparations ahead of their first group B game against Canada.

He said: “The camp is going really well.

“The players are working hard, the talent level is good and it’s been fun to watch.

“If we can use these few days of training to get them (players) organised the way we want to, especially defensively, we will have every chance to be successful in the tournament.

“I believe in the players.

“I am confident that we are going to make it out of the group stage.

“All the focus is on Canada because it’s the first group game.

“We know how important it is to get something out of that game, but if we don’t, it doesn’t mean that it is the end for us.

“I have spoken to the players individually and they are very confident that we can get something out of that match.”

The nine-time African champions will face Canada on July 21, 2023 in Melbourne before meeting hosts Australia on July 27, 2023 and the Republic of Ireland on July 31, 2023.