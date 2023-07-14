2023 Hajj: NAHCON reacts as FG suspends Max Air domestic operations

828 828

Ismail Bello Ozugha

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria on Thursday assured all the Nigerian pilgrims still in Saudi Arabia waiting for airlift back home that the suspension of Max Air domestic operations by the Federal Government would not affect the ongoing hajj airlift operations.

This was contained in a statement by the NAHCON Deputy Director of Information and Publications, Mousa Ubandawaki.

According to Ubandawaki: “Consequence upon the indefinite suspension of Max Air domestic operations by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), it is imperative to clarify that the suspension does not and won’t affect the ongoing Hajj airlift operation in Saudi Arabia.”

The Deputy Director explained further that the clarification became necessary to assuage and calm the pilgrims and relatives back at home that the suspension order was limited to their domestic air services, which did not affect their charter and international operations.

“This is because the clamp down was on the Airline’s Boeing 737 aircraft which has been the crux of the NCAA audit query for some time. The aircraft being used for airlift of Nigerian Pilgrims is not the same as the one on their domestic route,” he added.

Ubandawaki stated further that the Commission wished to assure all Nigerians and the pilgrims in particular, that the ongoing airlift of Nigerian pilgrims will continue undisturbed and that the Airline would continue to utilise the slots allocated to it by the Saudi General Authority in Civil Aviation unhindered.

“We want to thank all Nigerians and pilgrims for their patience and perseverance and to assure of the Commission’s commitment to airlift all Nigerian pilgrims to Nigeria in record time,” he added.