Sunny, hazy, cloudy weather to prevail on Monday – NiMet

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency has predicted sunny and hazy weather conditions over the central states of the country on Monday.

NiMet’s Weather Central Forecast Office in Abuja on Sunday also predicted day and night temperatures in the range of 28 to 36 and 13 to 24 degrees Celsius.

It also predicted that Southern states would experience partly cloudy morning with day and night temperatures ranging from 30 to 34 and 20 to 24 degrees Celsius.

The agency also predicted chances of localised thunderstorms over Calabar, Eket, Port-Harcourt, Yenagoa, Lagos, Enugu, Owerri, Umuahia, Akure, Ado-ekiti, Oshogbo and its environs during the afternoon and evening hours.

NiMet futher predicted isolated thunderstorms over Calabar and Eket with cloudy morning and localised thunderstorms over Yenegoa, Port Harcourt, Uyo, Eket and Calabar during the afternoon and evening hours.

The entire Southern region, it further stated, would have day and night temperatures of 32 to 34 and 20 to 24 degrees Celsius, respectively.

According to NiMet, the Northern states will experience sunny and hazy conditions during the forecast period with day and night temperatures ranging from 33 to 38 and 16 to 26 degrees Celsius.

NiMet predicted: “Sunny and Hazy conditions are expected over the north and central cities.

“However, localised thunderstorms are likely over some parts of the Southern cities within the next 24 hours.”