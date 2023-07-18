Subsidy Removal: FRC boss seeks investment in basic amenities

828 828

The Chairman of the Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC), Victor Muruako, has called for investment in basic amenities to improve citizens’ livelihood.

Muruako made the suggestion in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Tuesday in Abuja.

The Chairman said that was important for the government to improve on the public sector of the economy that would alleviate the hardship experienced by citizens as a result of the removal of fuel subsidies.

“The government should be looking directly into providing an efficient transport system, electricity and ensuring students remain on campus without strike.

“There is also the need for the government to review some of the measures to assist citizens in their small and medium scale businesses,” he said.

Muruako said that the proposed salary increase for public office holders may impact positively but there was need to be sensitive to resolving fundamental issues before such increment should be considered.

“If the government pays attention to these core areas, it will go a long way in solving some of the problems the expected salary increment will take care of.

“I want to believe that President Bola Tinubu is up to the task,” he said.

Recall that the House of Representatives last week approved President Bola Tinubu‘s request of N500 billion to be spent on palliatives to mitigate the effect of fuel subsidy removal.

The President sought the approval of the Lawmakers, with respect to payment of N8, 000 to be paid to 12 million households for six months.