Daniel Sturridge has joined Trabzonspor on a three-year contract.

The former England striker has moved to Turkey after his Liverpool contract expired following six years at Anfield.

Sturridge had been linked with a host of clubs this summer with Marseille, DC United and Aston Villa all tipped to move for the 29-year-old.

But he failed to agree a move and he arrived in Turkey earlier this week ahead of his switch to Trabzonspor.

Sturridge, who has also had spells with Manchester City, Chelsea and Bolton, was given a two-week ban earlier this summer after being found guilty of breaching betting rules.

Sturridge made 160 appearances in six seasons for Liverpool and was part of the side that came close to winning the title in 2014.

But his progress has stalled since then after a series of injury problems.

He joined West Brom on loan in January 2018 but managed just six appearances due to fitness issues.

Sturridge returned to Anfield last summer and was a regular fixture in the first-team squad under Jurgen Klopp.

But he started just four Premier League matches as he slipped down the pecking order, with Klopp letting him depart on a free transfer.

Sturridge joins former Chelsea teammate John Obi Mikel at Trabzonspor, who also signed Alexander Sorloth on loan from Crystal Palace this summer.