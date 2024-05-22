Students loan: NELFUND speaks on reported exclusion of state-owned institutions

The management of Nigerian Education Loan Fund has reacted to the exclusion of state-owned institutions from the students loan programme of the Federal Government.

This followed the pronouncement by the NELFUND’s Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Akintunde Sawyerr.

The MD/CEO had said on Tuesday that about 1.2 million students of Federal Government-owned institutions were going to be the first set of beneficiaries of the scheme that opens officially on May 24, 2024.

But reacting in a statement on Tuesday, the Media and Public Relations Lead of NELFUND, Nasir Ayitogo, said this was not so.

Ayitogo said the students of the Federal Government-owned institutions were just the first set of beneficiaries, adding that others would be in the second batch.

He said: “The management of Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has noticed the publication of misleading narratives on social media claiming that the student loan programme is solely for federal institutions. NELFUND categorically state that this information is incorrect.

“State institutions are unequivocally by law included in our student loan programme. The programme is designed to roll out in phases in order to ensure effective and efficient management of the process.

“The first phase for a start will focus on students attending federal institutions.

“The second phase, which will be launched shortly after the initial rollout, will extend the programme to students at state institutions.

“NELFUND is fully committed to providing financial support to all eligible students, regardless of whether they attend Federal or State tertiary public institutions.

“The mission of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda is to ensure that all desirous students have access to the financial resources necessary to pursue their educational goals and aspirations.”