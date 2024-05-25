Student Loan: Alumni group hails Tinubu on launch

The Moshood Abiola Polytechnic Abeokuta Muslim Alumni has commended President Bola Tinubu over his unwavering commitment to education and youth empowerment in the country.

The alumni group gave the commendation as the Federal Government launched the Nigerian Education Loan Fund.

The fund is aimed at revolutionising access to higher education in Nigeria.

The association in a press statement signed by its National Public Relations Officer, Moruf Kazeem, on Friday, declared that NELFUND is more than a loan, but a beacon of hope.

Kazeem therefore urged Nigerians to rally behind the initiative, celebrate its launch, and join in the move to propel Nigeria toward a brighter future.

The MAPAMA spokesman restated that President Tinubu’s vision for NELFUND “reflects his dedication to providing equal opportunities for all Nigerian students”, adding that by actualising the student loan scheme, he has taken a significant step toward bridging the educational gap and fostering a knowledge-driven society.

“We salute President Tinubu for translating words into action, ensuring that education remains a priority on the national agenda.”

However, the MAPAMA Publicist cautioned FG that the scheme should not be converted to a political tool, but should rather be made to become a lifeline for aspiring scholars.

Kazeem said: “Let us rise above partisan lines and recognize its transformative potential. We urge politicians and stakeholders to refrain from using NELFUND as a bargaining chip. Our students deserve better – unbiased access to quality education.”

Meanwhile, the association has called on would-be beneficiaries to embrace the new initiative, asserting that NELFUND loans are not a “mere slice of the national cake; rather, they are a lifeline for dreams. Let us view them as an investment in our collective future.

“To students, your education is your passport to success. Use this opportunity wisely, and repay with gratitude by contributing to the society.”

In the same vein, Kazeem tasked employers of labour to play a crucial role in NELFUND’s success, specifying that when the time comes for loan repayment, they should cooperate fully by supporting recovery efforts in order ensure sustainability of the fund and empower future generations.

Beyond the scheme, MAPAMA implored President Tinubu to focus on broader economic variables, calling on authorities to ensure that refineries work efficiently, local refining of crude oil to thrive and tax generation drive should be progressive in nature.

Similarly, it reminded the government that power is central to a productive economy, urging the present administration to invest in energy infrastructure, ensuring uninterrupted electricity supply for businesses and homes.

Recall that President Tinubu assented the NELFUND bill last year.

After, the law was sent back to the National Assembly for a review, majorly to remove some encumbrances, as well as extend its scope, specifically to skills acquisition institutions’ students.

Last week, NELFUND Managing Director, Akintunde Sawyerr, in a statement signed by the scheme’s Head, Media and Public Relations unit, Nasir Ayitogo, announced May 24, 2024 as the official date for the opening of a portal for student loan applications.

Sawyerr encouraged all eligible students to take advantage of the opportunity to invest in their future and contribute to the growth and development of the nation.

He announced that students can access the portal on nelf.gov.ng for application.

A total of 1.3 million students are reported to benefit from the first phase of the scheme.