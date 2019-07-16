Steve Bruce has reportedly resigned as Sheffield Wednesday manager ahead of being appointed Newcastle boss.

Bruce has been the top target for the Magpies as they look for Rafa Benitez’s successor after he left the club at the end of his contract.

The 58-year-old was thought to be close to agreeing a contract with the Premier League club and it would appear things have moved forward on Monday.

The Times’ Paul Joyce claimed Bruce has submitted his resignation to the Hillsborough club in writing, along with his two assistants, Steve Agnew and Stephen Clemence.

Joyce wrote on Twitter: “Steve Bruce is understood to have resigned as Sheffield Wednesday manager this morning, along with assistants Steve Agnew and Stephen Clemence. All three put resignations in writing.

“Newcastle have made an offer of compensation to Sheffield Wed – but it is still to be accepted.”

The Magpies flew out to China on Saturday to be part of the Premier League Asia Trophy ahead of the new season.

Bruce is likely to join up with the squad in the Far East if an agreement can be reached.

He took charge of Sheffield Wednesday’s pre-season friendly with Lincoln on Saturday, which they won 3-1.

A supporter ran up to Bruce’s face during the game and shouted at him, though the fan was booed by the away end who chanted ‘Steve Bruce’s Barmy Army’.

A report in the Mirror claims Bruce will become the worst paid manager in the Premier League when his move to St James’ Park is finalised.

He will reportedly pocket £1 million-a-year at his boyhood club compared to the £6 million Benitez earned annually.