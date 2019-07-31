More horrible revelations have continued to trail Tuesday’s attack on some journalists by a state lawmaker, a commissioner nominee and their thugs in Ebonyi State.

A female pregnant female journalist and State Correspondent of Tribune Newspapers, Grace Egbo, on Wednesday morning narrated her ordeal in the hands of the attackers.

According to Egbo, who spoke with newsmen in Abakaliki, the lawmaker, Nkemka Onuma, had hit her on her belly several times with total disregard for her condition.

The correspondent, who said she had been on and off the hospital to consult her doctor, added that the most annoying aspect of it was the threat by the attackers to stop journalists from covering Assembly events in the State.

She said: “As the impasse ensued at the House of Assembly, the lawmaker representing Afikpo South West State Constituency, Hon. Onuma, hit me on my belly.

“Im pregnant.

“He didn’t even apologize for his action but rather walked away from me scornfully.

“I’m going to see my doctor again right now because my head, eyes and in fact my whole body is now aching.

“The attitude of this House member is unbecoming and dishonourable.

“He should be called to order.

“He was reported to have threatened to stop journalists from covering the activities of the State House of Assembly.”

Meanwhile, the State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists has reacted to the incident, describing the act of the lawmaker as totally uncivilized.

Speaking to newsmen, the State Vice Chairman of the NUJ, Benjamin Nworie, said he felt saddened that “the most incompetent Ebonyi lawmaker, Nkemka Onuma, should supervise and coordinate attacks on journalists in Ebonyi State.”

Nworie maintained that the recent physical attacks on journalists has thrown members of the fourth estate of the realm into panic in the state, a development he emphasized was in contradiction with democratic principles of freedom of the Press.

He also called for disciplinary actions against the culprits to serve as deterrent to others.

Nworie lamented: “NUJ in Ebonyi State highly condemns the attack perpetrated by the thugs working for the white bearded lawmaker.

“Though looked sick of an undisclosed ailment, the action of the lawmaker has thrown members of the fourth estate of the realm into panic in the state.

“Through the command of the lawmaker, or obviously working to impress their paymaster, the thugs brought into the assembly complex by the serving lawmaker, Hon. Nkemka Onuma, unleashed mayhem on journalists, including The Nation newspaper’s State Correspondent, Ogochukwu Anioke; Sampson Nwafor of Nigerian Pilot; Grace Egbo of Tribune; and Emmanuel Nnaji of Blaze 91.5 FM, among others.

“The attack is most unfortunate at the time when the state Governor, David Umahi, has launched total clampdown on all forms of social vices and violence in the state.

“It is therefore worrisome to note that Nkemka has not contributed meaningfully to the legislative growth of the state but has constituted himself as a threat to practicing journalists in the state.

“The unfortunate incident therefore demands the leadership of Ebonyi State House of Assembly to assure and guarantee the safety of Journalists covering the state legislative arm.

“Actions like those executed by Hon. Nkemka Onuma is not healthy for the state.

“It’s therefore expedient for the hallowed Chambers of Ebonyi State House of Assembly to suspend the member representing Afikpo South West, Hon. Nkemka Onuma, for ridiculing the hallowed Chambers and committing acts inconsistent with his mandate.

He said: “Moreover, unreserved apologies should be extended to the NUJ family in Ebonyi state by both the assailants and the leadership of Ebonyi State House of Assembly for attacking out members, including a pregnant journalist.”

Nworie further called on security agencies to brace up to the challenges of ensuring a safe working environment for journalists in the state.