Spotify reveals most streamed male, female artists from Nigeria in 2023

Spotify, a global online streaming platform, has announced Asake, Burna Boy and Davido as the most streamed male artists on its platform in 2023.

Phiona Okumu, Spotify’s Head of Music, Sub-Saharan Africa, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

She said the most streamed female artists on its platform in the year under review are Ayra Starr, Tiwa Savage and Tems.

Okumu said this was contained in Spotify’s “2023 Wrapped”, which looked into top 10 most streamed artistes (male and female categories), most streamed tracks, album, playlists and more in Nigeria.

She said: “The top 10 most streamed artistes on Spotify for the male category are: Asake, Burna Boy, Davido, Seyi Vibez, Omah Lay, Bnxn, Rema, ODUMODUBLVCK, Olamide and Wizkid.

“For female category, we have, Ayra Starr, Tiwa Savage, Tems, Rihanna, SZA, Billie Eilish, Nicki Minaj, Doja Cat, Libianca and Mercy Chinwo.

“Top 10 most streamed tracks on Spotify in Nigeria are: Lonely At The Top by Asake; Gwagwalada by Bnxn ft Kizz Daniel & Seyi Vibez; Feel by Davido; ‘2:30 ‘by Asake; Reason by Omah Lay.

“Others are: Party No Dey Stop (with Zinoleesky) by Adekunle Gold; Soso by Omah Lay; Declan Rice by Odumodu Blvck; Kante (feat. FaFave) by Davido; and Amapiano by Asake ft Olamide.

“Nigeria is a hotbed of musical talent, and we are incredibly proud to showcase the diversity and passion of Nigerian music lovers through Wrapped.

“This year’s Wrapped is a testament to the power of music to connect people and bring them closer to the culture and traditions of Nigeria.”

According to Okumu, Rema, Burna Boy, Tems, Ayra Starr, Wizkid, Ckay, Omah Lay, Fireboy DML, Asake and Davido emerged most exported Nigerian artistes.

She said: “For top 10 most streamed albums, we have: Timeless by Davido; Work of Art by Asake; Boy Alone by Omah Lay; Eziziokwu by Odumodublvck ; I Told Them by Burna Boy; Rave & Roses Ultra by Rema; Mr Money With The Vibe by Asake; Sincerely, Benson by BNXN ; Love, Damini by Burna Boy and Unruly by Olamide.

“The top 10 most streamed local podcasts in Nigeria are: Apostle Joshua Selman; KOINONIA with Apostle Joshua Selman; The HonestBunch Podcast; I Said What I Said; Koinonia Experience With Apostle Joshua Selman (ENI); Tea with Tay; Menisms; So Nigerian; Love & Lust in Lagos and Toke Moments.

“Also, the top 10 most streamed Spotify playlists are : Hot Hits Naija, Gbedu, African Heat, Traffic Jams Naija Street Energy, New Music Friday Naija, Afropop, Afro Party Anthems, Afro Hits and Party Dey!”

Okumu noted that for the third year in a row, Nigerian artistes and songs made up Nigeria’s top ten most streamed artistes, in true showcase of Nigeria’s pride in their own music.

She said in 2023, Nigerian music took the world by storm, reaching unprecedented heights and breaking down barriers.

Okumu noted that Rema, one of the genre’s brightest stars, had an extraordinary rise to fame.

She said Rema’s collaboration with American pop star ,Selena Gomez, on the hit single: “Calm Down,” had won him legions of fans worldwide and had become the first African-led single to reach one billion streams on Spotify.

She added: “A landmark achievement for African artistes, this song is the first by a Nigerian Afrobeats artist to feature on the top 10 chart of most streamed recordings globally on Spotify.

“It also tops the Nigerian song export chart, solidifying its position as a global musical phenomenon.

“Rema and Asake have also cemented their positions as Afrobeats’ global ambassadors, with Rema holding the title of the most globally exported artiste and Asake captivating audiences across Nigeria, Ghana, and Togo, earning him the coveted title of most streamed artist in each country.

“This continued international success further underscores the enduring appeal of Afrobeats as the most exported genre of the year.

“Interestingly, Mohbad secured a position in the top 20 list of the most streamed artistes in Nigeria, an attribute to an increased interest in his music following his untimely death.

“His track ‘Ask About Me ‘was the top streamed track everyday between 13th and 25th September.”

According to Okumu, on the top most streamed female artists, Spotify RADAR alumnus and 1st time Grammy Nominee, Ayra Starr clinched the title of the most streamed female artist in Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania and Uganda.

She said Mercy Chinwo, a gospel artiste, secured a spot among the top 10 most streamed female artists in Nigeria, underscoring the enduring popularity and influence of gospel music.

Okomu explained that the throwback charts for 2023 were dominated by the legendary 2Pac, with his song Hit ‘Em Up – Single Version and album Greatest Hits securing the top spots.

She said: “This resurgence of interest in 2Pac’s music is likely due to the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, the numerous headlines surrounding his death this year, and his enduring status as one of the most influential and successful rappers of all time.

“As a result, many Nigerians turned to Spotify to stream his music, solidifying his position in the charts.”

Also commenting on Nigeria’s listening habits in 2023, Okumu noted that the demand for local music in Nigeria continued to skyrocket, with consumption growing by an impressive 284 per cent.

She said average streams of female artistes in Nigeria experienced a remarkable 150 per cent surge year-on-year.

She said: “Music lovers in Nigeria turn up the volume on Fridays, with 3pm being the most popular time to indulge in their favourite tune.

“Rema topped the list of most searched queries, while Burna Boy topped the list of both most searched artistes and most viral artistes. Asake’s Lonely At The Top claimed the first spot on most viral tracks.”